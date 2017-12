Santhal and Oraon tribals settled in Assam for over hundred years, and working in tea gardens there, would soon get the status of scheduled tribe in that state, an official release said.

Assam government officials told Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Guwahati on Wednesday that the state has sent a proposal to the Centre to include the Santhals and Oraons, who have settled in Assam for more than hundred years, in the list of schedule tribes, the release said.

-PTI