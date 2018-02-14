Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 14 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Santosh Kashyap Appointed Aizawl FC Head Coach

Santosh Kashyap Appointed Aizawl FC Head Coach
February 14
12:31 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A day after the sacking of Paulo Meneses as head coach following a string of poor results, I-League champions Aizawl FC on Tuesday appointed Santosh Kashyap for the top job.

Aizawl failed to register a win in their last seven games under Meneses, leading to his sacking on Monday. The Mizoram side is currently sixth on the league table with 17 points from 13 matches and is already out of reckoning for the title.

“Aizawl Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Santosh Kashyap as the new Head Coach for the senior team. Welcome Coach Kashyap, and all the best!” the club announced on its Twitter handle.

The 51-year-old Kashyap, an AFC pro licence holder, had coached some of the big clubs in the past like Air India, Mohun Bagan, Salgaocar, Rangdajied United and Royal Wahingdoh.

His last assignment was with Mumbai FC in the 2016-17 season of the I-League. Kashyap will arrive in Aizawl with five games remaining to turn around their fortunes in this season. The Reds play Indian Arrows in their next fixture on February 16.

“It is a proud moment for me. Joining a club in the middle of the season is a big challenge for me as well, so I will use my experience to try and do something great for the club,” Kashyap said.

“We will plan one match at a time, and with the help of the fans and the management we will give our best to put the club in a better atmosphere.

-PTI

Tags
Aizawl FCAizawl FC Head CoachPaulo MenesesSantosh Kashyap
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.