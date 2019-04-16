Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 16 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Santosh Trophy: Punjab edge out Sikkim 1-0

Santosh Trophy: Punjab edge out Sikkim 1-0
April 16
11:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Punjab toiled hard to beat Sikkim 1-0, while Karnataka thrashed Assam 5-1 in Group B matches on the eighth day of the 73rd National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy.

In the first match of the day, Karnataka proved too good for Assam in a lopsided match. Karnataka went into the lead in the 16th minute through Biswa Darjee. Naorem Roshan Singh increased the lead two minutes later. He again struck in the 23rd minute to make it 3-0. Two minutes later, skipper Vignesh Gunashekar found the target. Megesh Selva added another goal in the 31st minute. For Assam, Bishnu Bordoloi scored in the 37th minute.

The second match between Punjab and Sikkim turned out to be a close affair. Punjab skipper Taranjit Singh scored the all-important goal in the 20th minute.

Source: Tribune India

Tags
FootballSantosh Trophysikkim
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.