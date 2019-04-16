Santosh Trophy: Punjab edge out Sikkim 1-0

NET Bureau

Punjab toiled hard to beat Sikkim 1-0, while Karnataka thrashed Assam 5-1 in Group B matches on the eighth day of the 73rd National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy.



In the first match of the day, Karnataka proved too good for Assam in a lopsided match. Karnataka went into the lead in the 16th minute through Biswa Darjee. Naorem Roshan Singh increased the lead two minutes later. He again struck in the 23rd minute to make it 3-0. Two minutes later, skipper Vignesh Gunashekar found the target. Megesh Selva added another goal in the 31st minute. For Assam, Bishnu Bordoloi scored in the 37th minute.

The second match between Punjab and Sikkim turned out to be a close affair. Punjab skipper Taranjit Singh scored the all-important goal in the 20th minute.



Source: Tribune India