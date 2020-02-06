Sarbananda Sonowal visits Kokrajhar to take stock of preparations for PM’s function

NET Bureau

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the grand welcome ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kokrajhar on February 7 to commemorate the Bodo peace accord signed on January 27.

Sonowal was accompanied by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, ministers Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pramila Rani Brahma and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, ABSU president Promod Boro and other higher officials.

The Chief Minister Sonowal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come for the grand celebration of Bodo peace accord at Kokrajhar on February 7. He said the problems of the Bodo movement had come to an end after signing of the Bodo peace accord between the Government of India, Government of Assam and four factions of NDFB, ABSU and UBPO under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that peace would prevail in BTC as well as in Assam after the new accord. He further said that he had high expectations from the media to focus on the positive development in BTC region.

Sonowal said, “The development of BTC implies the development of Assam and we are sincere and committed to implementation of all clauses of the BTC accord in letter and spirit.” He said that the Bodo Peace Accord signed under the leadership of the Prime Minister in New Delhi on January 27 ushered in a new lease of hope and enthusiasm among the people and the function would be organized to convey the gratitude of the people to the Prime Minister. He added that the Prime Minister, who had always given top priority to the development of Northeast, took this special step to usher in peace and development in the region.

BTC chief Hagarma Mohilary said they were going to celebrate the victory of the BTR accord where at least six lakh people from BPF would gather. He said that at least 2 lakh people from outside BTC would come for the historic victory rally and over 4 lakh from within BTC.

ABSU president Promod Boro said everybody was expecting to attend the grand ceremony on February 7 in Kokrajhar. He said peace would prevail in the Bodo belt and after that many investors would come to the region to set up industries and real estate. He thanked the governments of India and Assam for taking sincere efforts for the solution of Bodo problem. He also said that all communities would live together with peaceful coexistence with equal right and dignity.

Source: The Sentinel