Mon, 09 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Sarkar Aapke Dwar extended to Remi Village

Sarkar Aapke Dwar extended to Remi Village
December 09
22:18 2019
NET Bureau

The East Siang District Administration organized its 4th Sarkar Aapke Dwar (Govt. at your Doorstep) of this fiscal year at Govt. Middle School , Remi Village under Bilat Circle Monday. 30 Govt. Departments participated and extended services of their respective sectors.

DC, East Siang, Dr Kinny Singh, who inaugurated the day-long doorstep services for extending various services of the Govt., inspected all the stalls and the services extended to beneficiaries. She said that mass awareness in rural areas on social security schemes need to conducted regularly by financial Institutions ,so that maximum coverage /enrollment of target beneficiaries is achieved during such doorstep services. She also interacted with the GBs of Bilat Circle and Beneficiaries.

DPO, S. Sharma and CO, Bilat, Oni Padun briefed the DC on the services facilitated to the beneficiaries.

The services extended included farmers’ registration & awareness on various schemes of Agriculture, horticulture and Health schemes and other Govt. Schemes like Dulari Kanya Yojana , Chief Minister’s Arunachal Arogya Yojana(CMAAY) & Ayushman Bharat, PM Matru Vandana Yojana(PMMVY), Deen Dayal Updhyay Swalambam Yojana for employment generation of youth , Ujala Scheme etc.

Other services facilitated were technical guidance on cultivation under agri- horti & allied sectors, free legal awareness & counseling ,financial literacy & awareness services, opening of new account and screening on Non-communicable diseases, (NCD)& free medical Check- up, consumer & disaster management awareness, opening of new account, Biometric & Aadhaar updates, issue of ration card form & renewal ,payment of electricity bill & water bill & new connection, free medicine & check up for livestock & pets, ,issue of trading licenses, registration of workers ,unemployment registration, issue of learner’s license, ,Issue of ST,PRC & Income Certificate, ,Aadhaar Enrolment & correction etc.

