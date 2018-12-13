Sarkar Aapke Dwar Hel at Taki-lalung

NET Bureau

The 13th Sarkar Aake Dwar was conducted on Tuesday at Taki-lalung village few kilometers away from the headquarter, Pasighat.

The outreached camp was formally inaugurated by the 38-Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong in presence of the Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak, officers, former PRI leaders, GBs and villagers. Altogether 31 departments offered their precious services to the villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Moyong extended his thanks to the government departments for their extensive services to the people in an organized manner in far-flung areas, ensuring benefits of all government flagship programs and other welfare schemes are availed by the all sections of the society. Moyong also highlighted various achievements of the present Pema Khandu led state government.