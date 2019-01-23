Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 23 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Sarkar Aapke Dwar Held at Shyaro Village

Sarkar Aapke Dwar Held at Shyaro Village
January 23
17:05 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The 23rd round of Sarkar aapke dwar/Jan sunwaisammelan was held on Wednesday at Shyaro village under Lhou circle of Jang Sub-division.

The camp was inaugurated by Shri Sang KhanduEAC,i/c DC Tawang in presence of ADC Jang Shri Lobsang wangchuBapu and other Head of the Departments from Tawang and Jang. In his welcome address shri Lobsang WangchuBapu, ADC Jang appreciated the villagers for their cooperation and maintaining discipline, he also conveyed his gratitude to all the officers and officials for giving their service to the villagers in all the SAKD camps held in his jurisdiction till so far.

Shri Sang Khandu in his inaugural speech asked the villagers to come forward with their grievances if any in the camp, and asked the departments to look into the grievances placed by villagers. He further appealed the villagers to ask the concern departments and its officers about  various welfare schemes under their departments and ways to avail them. He also felicitated the school toppers of Upper primary school Shyaro and handed over school science kit and a microscope to the teacher incharge.

After the formal inauguration of Camp Shri Sang Khandui/c DC Tawang ,alongwith ADC Jang, and other officers from Education and Health deptt. Visited the school hostel and kitchen, which is being run by the villagers themselves on donations from villagers. Later shriKhandu distributed free vegetable and crop seeds to the villagers through GaonBurah.

The villagers of Shyaro, Jangda and nearby villages and hamlets availed health check-up, registration for old age pension, awareness on EVM,VVPAT besides other facilities and also took pledge of ethical voting in this camp.

Tags
arunachal pradeshSarkar Aapke DwarShyaro Village
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.