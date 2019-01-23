Sarkar Aapke Dwar Held at Shyaro Village

NET Bureau

The 23rd round of Sarkar aapke dwar/Jan sunwaisammelan was held on Wednesday at Shyaro village under Lhou circle of Jang Sub-division.

The camp was inaugurated by Shri Sang KhanduEAC,i/c DC Tawang in presence of ADC Jang Shri Lobsang wangchuBapu and other Head of the Departments from Tawang and Jang. In his welcome address shri Lobsang WangchuBapu, ADC Jang appreciated the villagers for their cooperation and maintaining discipline, he also conveyed his gratitude to all the officers and officials for giving their service to the villagers in all the SAKD camps held in his jurisdiction till so far.

Shri Sang Khandu in his inaugural speech asked the villagers to come forward with their grievances if any in the camp, and asked the departments to look into the grievances placed by villagers. He further appealed the villagers to ask the concern departments and its officers about various welfare schemes under their departments and ways to avail them. He also felicitated the school toppers of Upper primary school Shyaro and handed over school science kit and a microscope to the teacher incharge.

After the formal inauguration of Camp Shri Sang Khandui/c DC Tawang ,alongwith ADC Jang, and other officers from Education and Health deptt. Visited the school hostel and kitchen, which is being run by the villagers themselves on donations from villagers. Later shriKhandu distributed free vegetable and crop seeds to the villagers through GaonBurah.

The villagers of Shyaro, Jangda and nearby villages and hamlets availed health check-up, registration for old age pension, awareness on EVM,VVPAT besides other facilities and also took pledge of ethical voting in this camp.