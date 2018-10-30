Sarkar Aapke Dwar is super convenience to the people:MLA Lombo Tayeng

NET Bureau

“Sarkar Apke Dwar” was successfully conducted on Monday at the Mebo GHSS. All government departments provided valuable services at the doorsteps. Thousands thronged to the camp and availed services during the day.

Inaugurating the outreach camp here, the very impressed Advisor to CM and local MLA, Lombo Tayeng termed Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAD) as “Revolution in governance and super convenience to the people”. He personally visited all the rooms allotted to various departments and while interacting with the officers/officials, he asked the officers to take the benefits of government schemes to the unprivileged people in the society, making them part of the developmental process. According to him, many eligible persons weren’t even aware of the government schemes meant for their benefits being sponsored by the Central and State governments. He opined that government has started several programmes to address public grievances and brought reforms to make lives of the citizens’ better, but often we falter at the implementation level because the challenge was to touch every section of the society. Stressing on the role of officers in the governance, Tayeng asked the officers to make public governance systems more people-centric, inclusive development should be a sacred goal.

Tayeng in presence of ADCs Tatdo Borang (Pasighat Hq), Hage Lailang (Mebo), Proprietor of M/S Regam Adi Indane grain VITRAK Mibom Borang, officers, leaders and public gave away free LPG connections under PMUYto five beneficiaries.

All major government services, including caste and income certificates, power saving electrical items by APEDA, driving licence and registration and transfer of ownership of vehicles, CMAAY, enrollment of Aadhaar and ration cards, old age pension scheme and opening of bank accounts, new LPG, water and electricity connections, demonstration of EVMs with VVPAT, awareness on food and civil supply, agriculture, horticulture and veterinary beneficial schemes, sensitization on activities of rural, social welfare, education and health and family welfare beneficial schemes and also other various Jansubidha/digital delivery services etc were provided at the doorstep of the people of Mebo sub-divisional headquarter today in the camp to minimize public suffering.