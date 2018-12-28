Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 28 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Sarkar Aapke Dwar/ Jan Sunwai Sammelan at Kharteng Village

Sarkar Aapke Dwar/ Jan Sunwai Sammelan at Kharteng Village
December 28
12:02 2018
NET Bureau

The 20th round of Sarkar aapke Dwar/ Jan sunwai sammelan was conducted on Thursday at Kharteng village near Bhutan border, under Lungla subdivision. The camp was inaugurated by in charge DC Tawang Dochara Lama at Upper Primary school Kharteng, the camp covered the villagers of Kharteng, Phomang, and Bakhar village, and was attended by 40 govt departments with its officers and officials.

In his inaugural speech Shri Dochara Lama appealed the villagers to avail the opportunity to interact with various govt departmental Heads and know about the schemes implemented by them in their villages, he also asked the villagers to register themselves for various govt welfare schemes and clear their doubts if any from the concerned departments.

He also felicitated the school toppers and handed over school science learning kit to the teacher in charge, after which Shri lama inspected the village and visited ‘Kharteng Naktsang” the official residence of Kharteng Zshengo (an administrator of traditional monpa society prevalent during the pre-independence period).

This camp has benefitted around 1500 beneficiaries which included six marriage registration,  enrollment for AADHAAR, issue of ST/PRC etc. A 97 years old woman smti Sang Zomba from Kharteng got enrolled for AADHAAR.

