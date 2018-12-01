Sarkar Aapke Dwar Receives Huge Response At Rani

NET Bureau

Despite harvesting season, villagers of Rani thronged to the “Sarkar Aapke Dwar” held on Friday to avail government beneficial services at their doorsteps. Thirty major departments offered services to the villagers. The outreached camp was inaugurated by the 37-Pasighat MLA Tatung Jamoh amidst DC Tamiyo Tatak, nodal officer SK Sharma (DPO), CO Dr. Heera Panggeng, HoOs, leaders, GBs and villagers.

In his inaugural message, MLA Jamoh informed that 14 more SAD camps would be organized within this financial year to cover every locations of East Siang District. He distributed free LPG connection to three BPL families on the occasion. The MLA along with DC Tatak visited all stalls and asked the officials on duty to provide hassle-free services to the visitors and make aware of all welfare schemes so that local people could avail maximum benefits during the camp.