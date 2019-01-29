Sarkar Aapke Dwar/Jan Sunwai Sammelan Held at Tawang District

NET Bureau

The 24th round of sarkar Aapke dwar/Jan sunwai sammelan of Tawang district was conducted on Monday at Bongleng Village under Jang Subdivision. Bongleng is the last Indian Village towards Bhutan under Bongkhar circle.

The camp was inaugurated by I/c DC Tawang shri Sang Khandu in presence of Addl.DC Jang Shri Lobsang Wangchu Bapu and other Head of the Departments, Officers and villagers. Shri Lobsang wangchu Bapu, in his welcome speech, conveyed his gratitude to all the officers and officials for their dedicated and sincere support in conducting the camp. He further said that we are all govt. servants and it’s our duty to serve the people, SAKD camps have been providing an opportunity for us to serve our public at their doorstep.

Shri Sang Khandu i/c DC Tawang in his inaugural speech said that we are very lucky to have such a caring govt with us, who has been taking care of every need. I am very happy to see that there is very good road connectivity, lots of infrastructural developments done. He further added that all the departments and its officers present in this camp are here to provide you with the various govt. services at your doorstep on the instructions of Government and the villagers should take maximum benefit out of such camps.

Shri Sang Khandu also appreciated the villagers for keeping their villages neat and clean and advised them to maintain the same and requested the nearby villagers to keep their villages clean and make it a habit for their own benefit.

On receiving the request from School Management committee for proper demarcation of school land and its boundaries Shri Lobsang Tsetan EAC(LR) Tawang assured them that the matter will be sorted on priority in days to come immediately.

Shri Sang Khandu then felicitated the school toppers of Upper primary school Bongleng, and handed over a microscope, school science kit and blackboards for the school to teacher in charge. He also distributed Paddy and vegetable seeds to the villagers of Bomja,Kharung and Bongleng through their respective gaon burahs. After which shri Khandu alongwith DMO Dr Wangdi Lama inspected the village.

There were 34 numbers of beneficiary under National old age pension,18 new driving licences,15 endosement,20 new savings account under Apex Bank, 55 under CMAAY and 78 patients were attended in this camp besides other services.