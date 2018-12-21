Sarkar Aapke Dwar’s Camp Held at Sazo Village

NET Bureau

The 19th round of Sarkar Aapke dwar/Jan sunwai sammelan of Tawang was held at Govt.Residential School Sazo village, under Lungla subdivision on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Dochora Lama EAC I/c DC Tawang, the villagers of four villages namely Sazo, Kungba, Dugumba,Poito, and nearby hamlets were benefitted from this camp. Dochora Lama in his inaugural speech informed that this was the 19th round of SAKD camp in the district and requested the village Gaon burahs and villagers to properly verify the applicants of ST/PRCs, and further requested not to concentrate only on applying of ST/PRC but the villagers should come forward and take the service of other departments also.

After inaugurating the camp Dochora lama Felicitated the school toppers and also handed over the science kit and other study material to the teacher in charge of the school, Lama bought three numbers of energy-efficient fan from APEDA personally and donated it for school hostel. He also inspected the school hostel and took a round of the village along with GB Sazo village and other officers.

A total of 44 government departments participated in the camp and around 1173 villagers availed the services of various departments which included 21 marriage registration, under EAC cum Marriage officer Sang Khandu and 29 issue of new driving license after driving and medical test on the spot.