Sarkar AapkeDwar Camp Organized in Motum

NET Bureau

Sarkar AapkeDwar camp organized by the East Siang District Administration to facilitate services to the citizens at the doorstep by thirty-one government departments was held in Pasighat at Motum village, under Mebo subdivision on Thursday.

Various services like forms for new LPG connection and Ration Card forms were issued, new vehicle registration and learners license, new electrical service connection, issue of forms for trading license, lost certificate, issue of form for GST registration, distribution of LED bulbs, Aadhaar enrolment, ST/ Income certificate, free health checkup, registration of CM’sArogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), demonstration of EVMetc were part of the camp.

Deputy Commissioner Tamiyo Tatak inaugurated the camp in presence of local MLA cum Advisor to CM,LomboTayeng, Mebo ADC HageLailang, DPO cum nodal officer SK Sharma, GBs, host officers and leaders and also inspected the stalls set up by the departments. Tatak advised the locals to avail all benefits during the camp.