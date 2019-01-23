Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 23 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Sarkar AapkeDwar Camp Organized in Sika Bamin

Sarkar AapkeDwar Camp Organized in Sika Bamin
January 23
13:11 2019
NET Bureau

Sarkar AapkeDwar camp organized by the East Siang District Administration to facilitate services to the citizens at the doorstep by government departments was held at Sika Bamin village, under Sille-Oyan circle on Tuesday.

Local MLA Tatung Jamohinaugurated the camp in presence of ADC TatdoBorang, CO Dr. H. Panggeng, DPO cum nodal officer SK Sharma, GBs, host officers and leaders. MLA inspected the stalls set up by the departments and advised the locals to avail all benefits during the camp.

 

