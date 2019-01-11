Sarkar ApkeDwar and Arunachal Rising Campaign Conducted at Mirem Village

NET Bureau

Sarkar ApkeDwar(SAD) and Arunachal Rising Campaign were successfully conducted on Thursday at the Mirem village under Ruksin Block. All government departments provided valuable services at the doorsteps while IPR, Pasighat had organized Arunachal Rising Campaign (ARC)with the objective to reach out to the villagers of Mirem and made them aware of government initiatives, policies and programsthrough print and audio-visual tools.

Inaugurating the outreached camps here today, the Incharge Deputy Commissioner, TatdoBorang (ADC)opined that such camps (SAD & ARC) would facilitate the development process to reach in all interior places of the district. According to him, many eligible persons weren’t even aware of the government schemes meant for their benefits being sponsored by the Central and State governments. Borang expressed hope that through ARC, the channel of communication between government and public would be established for the benefit of the people.

Borang along with SAD Nodal Officer SK Sharma (DPO), CO Oni Padun, HODs and GBs visited all the stalls and interacted with the officers/officials on duty and advised the villagers to take optimum benefits of government schemes.

According to official sources, altogether 35 departments participated and provided services to the villagers. All major government services, including caste and income certificates, power saving electrical items by APEDA, driving licence and registration and transfer of ownership of vehicles, CMAAY, enrollment of Aadhaar and ration cards, old age pension scheme and opening of bank accounts, new LPG, water and electricity connections, demonstration of EVMs with VVPAT, awareness on food and civil supply, agriculture, horticulture and veterinary beneficial schemes, sensitization on activities of rural, social welfare, education and health and family welfare beneficial schemes and also other various Jansubidha/digital delivery services etc were provided at the doorstep of the people of Mirem today in the camp to minimize public suffering.