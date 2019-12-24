Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 24 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Sarvatra bulletproof jacket: Army Major gets Excellence award for developing vests

Sarvatra bulletproof jacket: Army Major gets Excellence award for developing vests
December 24
15:08 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Major Anoop Mishra of the Indian Army with an Army jawan with full body protection bulletproof jacket which Mishra developed. The jacket can withstand even sniper rifle bullets from 10m distance. Mishra was also hit by a bullet on his jacket during deployment in J&K

Sarvatra bullet proof jacket which has been developed by Major Anoop Mishra, can provide protection from sniper rifle bullets. This project was launched after the increase in number of sniper incidents in the lines on Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir.

In his statement, Major Anoop Mishra of the Army said, ‘We have developed a Level Four Bullet Proof Jacket, it was manufactured at the College of Military Engineering, Pune and it can protect the whole body from sniper rifle bullets.

When asked about how he thought of developing this jacket, Major Mishra said that there are attacks from the rifle snipers in the Line of Control and Kashmir Valley itself. In view of this, the need of bulletproof jacket was felt for the protection of the entire body of the soldiers. He told that the army has tested this jacket. It is expected that the Army will soon issue a tender for the production of this jacket.

Source: One India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.