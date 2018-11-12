Satellite Tagged Amur Falcon Killed

NET Bureau

One of the two satellite-tagged migratory bird Amur Falcon was killed somewhere at Kebuching (Puching) area in Tamenglong district of Manipur on Saturday.

Terming the incident very unfortunate and shocking, Forest and Environment Minister Shyamkumar has stressed the need to expand the awareness campaigns in order to save the migratory birds and wildlife.

A team of scientists headed by Dr Suresh Kumar from the Wildlife Institute of India and Hungary had tagged satellite radios to two Amur Falcons and named the female as ‘Tamenglong’ and male as ‘Manipur’ on November 4 and released them next day.

Condemning the incident as most irresponsible act, Tamenglong wildlife warden Nehemiah has appealed to the people to protect and ensure the safe passage of the other satellite-tagged bird ‘Tamenglong.’

Meanwhile, Divisional Forest officer Arun RS informed that Department officials have rushed to the Irang river area as the surviving female bird ‘Tamenglong’ has been tracked in the nearby location. The District Administration, Forest officials and local leaders are collaborating for monitoring and protection of the Amur Falcons at all the roosting sites.

Dr Suresh Kumar said each satellite equipment cost Rs 1.5 lakh and additional Rs 1 lakh to retrieve the data of the journey of the bird.

Amur Falcons arrive in Tamenglong district in large numbers during winter every year in search of food and adaptable habitation.

These pigeon-sized birds fly from Siberia and northern China to Wokha (Nagaland) and then Tamenglong (Manipur) before flying back to their original habitat after touching central and western India and South Africa.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune