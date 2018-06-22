SBI Pensioners Join Hands to Support Tribal Girl for Higher Education

Bolen Boro is a taxi driver who takes passengers to long distance trips and stays away from home for days together. Bolen drives other people’s cars and his family is able to make both ends meet with great difficulty. But all credit goes to Ramani Boro, Bolen’s wife, who in spite of financial hardship, made it a point to give good education to her two daughters. Her efforts did not go in vain.

When the results of Assam Secondary Board’s HSLC examination were out recently, it brought great joy to the thatched-roof house of the Boro family. Their younger daughter, Rakhi Boro, had passed the exam with distinction securing 100% in mathematics, 95% in science, 88% in advance mathematics, 84% in social science, and 70% in Assamese. She was in the first batch of students from the St Agnes English School, Nalgedra near Khetri, and all 12 of them passed the HSLC with a first division.

When information reached many members of the SBI Pensioners Association (SBIPA) that Rakhi may not be able to continue her education for want of money, they immediately decided to extend help to her. On Thursday, a cheque for Rs 10,000 was handed over to her so that she could take admission in Dimoria College and pursue her studies in the science stream.

At the austere function organised at SBIPA Office at Swagota Square, ABC Point, Guwahati, the pensioners instantly decided to contribute additional funds so that Rakhi could buy a daily newspaper that would be helpful to enhance her general knowledge.

Office bearers of the SBIPA, Ananda Buragohin, LC Mahanta, Bhupen Kalita, and NN Adhikary spoke on the occasion. They congratulated Rakhi for her excellent performance and expressed the desire that SBIPA would be eager to support her for her higher education in future also. While thanking SBIPA for the gesture, Rakhi informed the audience that she wants to study in IIT and pursue a course in mechanical engineering, a subject that she holds very dear to her heart.