Mon, 27 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

SBI Pensioners’ Meet Held in Guwahati

November 27
12:44 2017
The 22nd annual general meeting of the SBI Pensioners Association (North East Circle) and the Bank’s annual pensioners meet was held at the SBI Local Head Office Auditorium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Ankita Deka, an emerging singer of Assam, rendered a few old time favourite Assamese songs to welcome more than 300 delegates who had converged from the seven states of the Northeast.

Bhupen Kalita, General Secretary, SBIPA delivered the welcome address and exhorted the audience to work together to make the life of a senior citizen more respectful and dignified.

Digmanu Gupta, General Manager II, SBI shared many of the success stories of SBI in the North Eastern part of India and took pride in the rich and colourful culture of the region. OP Misra, General Manager I, SBI dealt with the problems that confront the senior citizens and explained the initiatives from the Bank’s side to address these issues. Asish Kr Biswas, Circle Development Officer, SBI assured the pensioners that Bank is always concerned about their welfare and open to suggestions for betterment of existing facilities.

PK Baishya, General Secretary, SBI Staff Association and Rupam Roy, General Secretary, SBI Officers Association deliberated on the long struggle of the working class to earn their trade union rights and how these should be preserved through conscious and sustained dedication to duties and responsibilities.

17 members of SBIPA were honoured with fulam gamosa, bouquet, and gifts on attainment of 75 years of age. During an interactive session moderated by Nurul Laskar, Executive Member, SBIPA, pensioners spoke on many of their unforgettable experiences in course of serving in SBI during the last five decades all over the Northeast.

The Presidential address was delivered by Ananda Buragohain, President, SBIPA. The inaugural session ended with the vote of thanks offered by Tanuj Dhar, Vice President, SBIPA.

