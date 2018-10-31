Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 31 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

SBI Withdrawal Limit reduced to Rs 20,000: With Effect from October 31, 2018

SBI Withdrawal Limit reduced to Rs 20,000: With Effect from October 31, 2018
October 31
11:57 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced the daily cash withdrawal limits for its Classic and Maestro Debit Card holders. The withdrawal limits have been reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

India’s largest bank, SBI, in a statement, said, “Daily Cash withdrawal limits for Classic and Maestro Debit Cards reduced from Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 20,000/- per day with effect from 31st Oct 2018.”

In August this year, the SBI had asked its customers to get their ATM-cum-debit cards with magnetic stripe replaced with the one with ‘Europay MasterCard Visa’ chip before December 31.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to issue only chip-based and personal identification number-enabled debit and credit cards to protect customers from frauds.

Tags
SBI Withdrawl Limit
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.