SBI Withdrawal Limit reduced to Rs 20,000: With Effect from October 31, 2018

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced the daily cash withdrawal limits for its Classic and Maestro Debit Card holders. The withdrawal limits have been reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

India’s largest bank, SBI, in a statement, said, “Daily Cash withdrawal limits for Classic and Maestro Debit Cards reduced from Rs. 40,000/- to Rs. 20,000/- per day with effect from 31st Oct 2018.”

In August this year, the SBI had asked its customers to get their ATM-cum-debit cards with magnetic stripe replaced with the one with ‘Europay MasterCard Visa’ chip before December 31.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to issue only chip-based and personal identification number-enabled debit and credit cards to protect customers from frauds.