Tue, 17 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

SC clears permanent commission for women in Indian Navy

SC clears permanent commission for women in Indian Navy
March 17
13:45 2020
Maintaining that women and men officers should be treated equally, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared permanent commission for women in the Indian Navy.

A bench headed by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said denying permanent commission to women officers, who have served the nation, would result in serious miscarriage of justice.

It said there cannot be gender discrimination in granting permanent commission to women officers in the Navy after the statutory bar was lifted by the Centre to allow entry of women.

“Once statutory bar was lifted to allow entry of women officers, then male and female officers are to be treated equally in granting permanent commission,” the court said.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider granting permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Navy within three months with increments.

Source: The Week
Photo:PTI

