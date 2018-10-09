SC Declines Hearing on Plea Seeking Review of Sabarimala Verdict

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give urgent hearing to petitions seeking review of its ruling lifting age-old restrictions on procreating women from entering famous Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala in Kerala.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi turned it down after advocate Mathews Nedumpara made a request for urgent listing of review petitions. The apex court also refused to stay the verdict.

Generally review petitions are decided through a procedure called “hearing by circulation” in chamber where parties are not represented by their advocates. But in exceptional cases, review petitions are heard in open court and parties can be represented by their advocates.

Ten days after a Constitution Bench lifted the restriction on the entry of women into the temple, four petitions were filed on Monday seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s verdict that has evoked a series of protests by women devotees.

By 4:1, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra had declared the practice unconstitutional. Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman on the Bench, had dissented.

The review petitioners, including Nair Service Society and People for Dharma, said the top court wrongly concluded that exclusion of women between the age of 10 and 50 was discriminatory and erred in allowing women of all age groups into the temple.

The petitioners submitted that to deny a religious denomination status to Sabarimala Temple and Lord Ayyappa’s devotees merely because they did not conform to Abrahamic notions of religious denominations, “is to defeat the very object of the absence of a definition and to abrahamise the core of the Hindu faith, which is unconstitutional”.

SOURCE: Tribune