Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

SC dismisses ED plea challenging Shivakumar’s bail in money laundering case

November 15
14:30 2019
NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

A bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat rejected the request of the Solicitor General, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), to issue a notice to the other side on the appeal.

The Delhi High Court had on October 23 granted bail to Shivakumar.

Source: Business Standard

Enforcement DirectorateSHIVAKUMARsupreme court
Entertainment

Latest News

