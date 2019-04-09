Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 09 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

SC Dismisses Petition by Congress Activist Seeking stay on the Release of Vivek Oberoi’s Film ‘PM Narendra Modi’

April 09
16:56 2019
NET Bureau

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking a stay on the release of the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The apex court said it was not entertaining the petition for the stay on the release of the film as the plea is “premature” as the movie has not yet been certified by the Censor Board.

It said even if the film is released on April 11, as claimed by the Congress activist, it will be appropriate for him to seek redressal from the Election Commission.

“We, therefore do not consider it fit to entertain the petition”, a bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.

Source: DNA

biopiccongressPM Narendra ModiVivek Oberoi
