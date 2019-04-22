Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

SC employees welfare association supports Ranjan Gogoi

April 22
15:31 2019
NET Bureau

The Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association on Monday came out in support of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, against whom allegations of sexual harassment have been levelled.

The association, in one-page resolution, said it strongly condemns the “false, fabricated and baseless allegations” against the CJI which is aimed at maligning the institution of judiciary.

“The Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association on behalf of all the employees strongly condemns the false, fabricated and baseless allegations against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi,” it said.

“Such unscrupulous allegations are aimed at maligning the institution. The association re-affirms its pledge to work vigorously to strengthen this august institution. In this hour of time, the entire staff is united and stand firmly with the Chief Justice of India to defeat the malicious attempt of external forces to target the Indian judiciary,” the resolution said.

Allegations of sexual harassment had cropped up against the CJI on Saturday prompting him to convene an urgent extraordinary hearing in which he asserted that the charges by a former apex court staffer were “unbelievable” and part of a conspiracy by some “bigger force” to “deactivate” the CJI’s office.

As the allegations by the former woman staffer who had worked at Justice Gogoi’s home office in Delhi and dating back to October stunned the judiciary, the CJI had said he would not stoop too low even to deny them.

Source: OneIndia.com

