SC Extends Deadline for NRC Final Draft

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by one month till July 30 the deadline for publication of the final draft of Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC). A bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R.F. Nariman extended the deadline after state NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela informed court that it would not be possible to release the final draft of the NRC on June 30 due to floods in state. The court, however, said the task of preparing NRC which is intended to identify illegal migrants in the state must be finished by July 30.

The bench also directed the chief secretary and DGP of Assam to immediately provide adequate security to Hajela and his family members to enable him to discharge his duty “effectively and fearlessly”.

It asked the authorities to assess the security threat to Hajela within a week and file the action taken report.

-TNN