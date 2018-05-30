Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 30 May 2018

Northeast Today

SC Gives Go-Ahead to Declare CLAT-2018 Results on Thursday

May 30
14:26 2018
The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod for the declaration of CLAT-2018 results on Thursday while giving more time to the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) to probe complaints received by it on glitches in the conduct of online exam.

Permitting the Kochi-based National University of Advanced Legal Studies to go ahead with the declaration of results scheduled for May 31, a bench of Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar allowed the GRC headed by Justice M.R. Hariharan Nair to take up the complaints on the conduct of the exam by the candidates who took the common entrance test for admission to national law universities.

The court has given GRC time till June 6 to look into the complaints and submit its report.

The report of the GRC, which has Professor Santosh Kumar as its other member, that was submitted to the court in a sealed cover, said that it has gone into the complaints of 167 examinees out of 251 complaints that were received till May 23.

The committee had urged the court to grant it more time to complete scrutiny of the complaints which it has received beyond 251 and another 25 who had approached the top court and the high courts seeking the annulling of the exams.

-IANS

