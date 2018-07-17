SC Reserves Order on Section 377

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises homosexual acts. It finished hearing arguments on a batch of petitions demanding amendments to the section, LiveLaw reported. The hearing had started last week.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court said it would strike down the law if it is convinced that it violates fundamental rights. The court has asked lawyers to submit their final written arguments by Friday.

Advocate Manoj George, who is representing two Christian organisations that are intervenors, said that the constitutional validity of the section should be left to Parliament, Bar and Bench reported. In response, Justice Rohinton Nariman said, “The moment we are convinced there is a violation of any fundamental right, we will strike it down and not leave it to legislature.”

“The whole object of fundamental rights chapter is to strike down those laws which would otherwise not be struck down by majoritarian governments,” Nariman added. “We won’t wait for majoritarian governments to enact or delete.”

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court last week began hearing six petitions and interventions, urging it to reconsider its own 2013 judgement, which set aside a 2009 order by the Delhi High Court decriminalising sex “against the order of nature”.

- Scroll.in, LiveLaw