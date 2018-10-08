Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

SC Seeks Centre’s Response On Petition On Tripura Citizen List

October 08
13:01 2018
The Supreme Court today sought a response from the Centre on a petition seeking the implementation of the National Register for Citizens (NRC) to identify illegal immigrants in Tripura.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph was referring to the plea filed by Tripura People’s Front, seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

The apex court’s move came 2 days after the Min of Home Affairs said no decision had been taken on the issue of NRC revision in the state. “Union Home Minister met a delegation of INPT led by its President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl on October 4, 2018. However, no assurance of any kind was given by Union Home Minister regarding the implementation of NRC in the state of Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura”, the MHA had clarified in a press statement.

The ministry’s statement was issued after Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) leaders claimed that Home Minister Singh had assured them to ‘take initiatives’ for revising NRC in Tripura after the ongoing process in Assam gets over.

0 Comments

