SC to hear pleas seeking removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Monday

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court Friday said it would on February 10 hear pleas seeking the removal of protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. “We understand there is a problem… we will take it up on Monday… By then we will be in a better position,” a Bench of Justices Sanjay kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said.

The petitions were filed by Amit Sahni and BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg.

When one of the lawyers reportedly told the Bench that the Delhi elections were on February 8 and that the matter should be heard urgently, the Bench responded: “This is exactly why we will hear it on Monday… Why should we hear it before the election?”

Garg, in his plea, said law enforcement machinery was being “held hostage to the whims and fancies of the protesters” who have blocked vehicular and pedestrian movement from the road connecting Delhi to Noida.

“It is disappointing that the state machinery is muted and silent spectator at hooliganism and vandalism of the protesters who are threatening the existential efficacy of the democracy and the rule of law and had already taken the law and order situation in their own hand.”

On January 14, the Delhi High Court refused to pass any order and directed the police to keep in mind the larger public interest as well as maintenance of law and order.

“In such a situation, no specific writ, order or direction can be issued by this court as to how to handle the agitation or protest or the place of protest and the traffic. It all depends upon the ground reality and the wisdom of the police.”

Hundreds, led by women, are currently holding a 24/7 protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a nation-wide implementation of the National Register of Citizens. The protest has been underway since December 15 last year.

On February 1, an armed assailant fired at least two shots barely 50 metres from the stage at Shaheen Bagh. The shots were fired near the police barricades where at least six-seven police personnel are stationed 24×7.

Earlier the same day, locals held a demonstration against the protest site saying the over 50 day protest was causing inconvenience to residents. A few were detained and later released.

Source: The Indian Express