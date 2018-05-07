Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 07 May 2018

Northeast Today

SC Transfers Kathua Case to Pathankot, Rules out CBI Probe

SC Transfers Kathua Case to Pathankot, Rules out CBI Probe
May 07
17:39 2018
Supreme Court on Monday transferred the Kathua gang-rape and murder case to Pathankot Court and also ruled that the matter does not warrant a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry.

As per the top court, day-to-day hearings would take place in the matter along with in-camera proceedings, under the Pathankot district judge, with no scope for adjournment.

Earlier in the day, the Jammu and Kashmir government told the Supreme Court that they were ready for fair trial in the case involving the alleged rape and murder of a minor in Kathua in January.

Gopal Subramanian, a senior Supreme Court lawyer, appearing for the state of Jammu, told the apex court that the state was only concerned with the investigation and a fair trial. However, the state government opposed the transfer of the case to any other state.

Meanwhile, the top court allowed the Jammu and Kashmir government to appoint a public prosecutor in the Pathankot Court and directed them to provide security to the victim’s family, their lawyer and witnesses.

The eight-year-old girl, belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe, was abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.
On a related note, the next hearing in the case will take place on July 9.

-ANI

Kathua Case
0 Comments

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

