Mon, 06 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

SC upholds West Bengal Madrasa Service Commission Act

January 06
16:17 2020
NET Bureau

The Supreme Court today upheld the West Bengal Madrasa Service Commission Act, 2008, clearing the way for appointment of teachers in madrassas in the state. The Apex court also upheld the appointment of teachers made by commission constituted under the Act.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit set aside a Calcutta High Court verdict, which had held the legislation as unconstitutional and said that appointments made by the madrasa management committees till now will also remain valid in the larger interest.

The Apex Court upheld the constitutional validity of the West Bengal Madrasa Service Commission Act, 2008 which mandated that the appointment of teachers in madrasas was to be decided by a commission.

Source: News on AIr

