School Teacher Kidnapped in Garo Hills

Miscreants kidnapped a 42- year-old school teacher from Megua Songma village, close to the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district on SUnday, police said.

The incident took place at about 2:50 am on Sunday morning when a group of about five miscreants barged into the house of Etwilthon D Sangma. They kidnapped the teacher and are suspected to have crossed the border into Bangladesh, the police said.

“The house is a little isolated from the nearby village and so they were easy targets. As the family seemed better off than the rest it seems a case of preplanned kidnapping,” said Superintendent of Police, SGH, AT Sangma.

The gang also took off with a motorcycle belonging to the family along with mobile phones of all members except for that of the victim. The motorcycle was later recovered by the police about 5 kilometre from the spot of the incident after it was abandoned by the miscreants.

-PTI