Sun, 06 May 2018

Northeast Today

‘Science & Technology Plays a Prominent Role in Development of Society’

'Science & Technology Plays a Prominent Role in Development of Society'
May 05
22:01 2018
Nagaland Governor PB Acharya on saturday said that science and technology is one of the most important factors required for development and advancement of a society with medical science and healthcare playing a major role.

Addressing the inaugural session of a workshop of East Zone Urological Society of India in Kohima, the governor said “It is a matter of pride to say that the medical technology in our country is no lesser than many advanced countries.”

Acharya said that this field was constantly advancing and it was necessary to keep abreast of changing times. “Our aim in this endeavour is to make our healthcare accessible and affordable to all in order to achieve the best outcome,” he said.

The governor said equal respect should also be given to alternative system of medicines. Making an appeal to give more attention to indigenous medicines for treatment, he said India was proud that ‘Aurveda’ was famous in the world.

-PTI

