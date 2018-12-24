SCIENTIA 2018 of Delhi Public School Kamrup Showcases Innovative Talents of Students

NET Bureau

Eminent plasma physicist and pioneer of plasma research in the Northeast Sarbeswar Bujarbarua on Saturday stressed the need for research on alternative fuel to save the world from impending danger of energy shortage. Inaugurating the SCIENTIA-2018’, the Annual Science Exhibition of Delhi Public School Kamrup, Bujarbarua lauded the innovative models displayed by the students.

Encouraging the students to visit Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology in Guwahati to know more about the ongoing research work on plasma physics and related fields, he reiterated that plasma physics has potential to innovate the alternative sources of energy and save the world from the energy crisis.

It is significant Bujarbarua, the founder director of the Centre of Plasma Physics, is the first Assamese scientist to receive the Vikram Sarabhai National Award in 1989 and the Kamal Kumari National Award in 1993 for his contribution to science and technology.

In his interaction with students, Bujarbarua said that these young minds are hoping for the future. “We need to facilitate them with the congenial atmosphere to encourage their scientific temperament and talents. I am happy to see these working and non-working models as well as several projects prepared by students on various topics like–Energy Resources and Conservation, Environmental issues and concern, Disaster Management, Human Health and Wellbeing, Industry and Waste Water Management and Conservation.

Praveen Tripathy, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, IIT Guwahati who was the judge for the SCIENTIA-2018 also lauded and praised the students for their innovative presentation.

Principal of the school Sangita Bora said that the main objectives of organising Science exhibition have been to inculcate interest in Science and Technology among younger generation. Such science exhibitions facilitate exploratory experiences besides encouraging creative thinking and promoting psychomotor skills among school students through self-designed models, she added. The science teacher Sandip Sen who coordinated the SCIENTIA-2018 said that some of the senior students of the school successfully developed a formula of herbal pesticides in the school laboratory.