Screening centres in Manipur

NET Bureau

The Manipur Health Department has taken necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus by setting up screening centres at all important entry points, besides forming rapid response teams.

“We have set up the screening centres at the Mao Gate, Jiribam, Behiang and Moreh, besides the airport,” said Additional Director (Public Health) Dr L Arke Singh. Rapid response teams have also been formed to meet any requirements, he added.

The Mao Gate is located on the Manipur-Nagaland border, while Jiribam is located on the Manipur-Assam border and Behiang and Moreh lied along the Indo-Myanmar international border.

Necessary steps have also been taken at the Imphal international airport since January 18 prior to the advisory from the Union Health Ministry that came on January 22, Dr Arke said.

Rapid response teams have been set up at both the State and district levels, he said, adding that all districts of the State have been alerted so that necessary measures can be taken promptly in case the virus is detected.

Isolation wards have also been created for emergencies at the hospitals of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science here, Dr Arke said.

Appealing to the public not to panic, the Health Department official also advised them to take precautionary measures by maintaining proper personal hygiene, etc. The clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing. The mode of transmission is unclear, but available evidence points to human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts through the respiratory route.

Source: The Assam Tribune