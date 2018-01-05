Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 05 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Scrub Typhus Virus: One Persons Dies, 47 Infected in Mizoram

Scrub Typhus Virus: One Persons Dies, 47 Infected in Mizoram
January 05
17:31 2018
One person died and at least 47 people have been infected with suspected scrub typhus virus at Phullen village in Aizawl district, Health department officials said on Friday.

Nodal officer of the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma, who visited Phullen village on Thursday said the spread of the disease has been contained and the patients were given medical treatment.

Phullen village is about 125 kilometre north-east of the Mizoram capital. Lalmalsawma said that the first case was detected during the last part of November and new infection detected till January 3.

Scrub typhus is a mite-borne disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi (formerly Rickettsia tsutsugamushi). Symptoms are fever, a primary lesion, a macular rash, and lymphadenopathy.

Cases of scrub typhus infection have been detected in Champhai, Aizawl and Lunglei districts. Over a hundred people have died in the state during the past few years due to scrub typhus infection, Health department officials said.

-PTI

