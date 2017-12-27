Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 27 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

SDF to Decide Its Rajya Sabha Nominee in Consultation with MLAs

SDF to Decide Its Rajya Sabha Nominee in Consultation with MLAs
December 27
17:39 2017
The ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) will finalise its candidate for the sole Rajya Sabha seat in the state in consultation with its MLAs, a party leader said on Wednesday.

SDF president and Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling will convene a meeting with party MLAs soon to finalise the party’s nominee on the lone Rajya Sabha seat going to poll on January 16 next, the party’s spokesperson KT Gyaltsen told PTI.

Asked about the date on which the party leadership will convene a meeting of the SDF legislature party, he said Chamling, will decide on it.

The SDF, which has 29 MLAs, in the 32-member House is comfortably placed to get its nominee elected to Rajya Sabha. The tenure of Hishey Lachungpa, the SDF’s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), comes to an end on February 23, 2018.

-PTI

