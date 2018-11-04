Search for Architect Begins for World’s Tallest Ram Statue

NET Bureau

For the world’s tallest statue of Lord Ram, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the hunt for architect and the design consultant reports Hindustan Times. The statue will be installed on the banks of river Sarayu in the temple town of Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Ayodhya on Tuesday (November 6) and during the Deepotsav festivities, an announcement is expected.

Divulging details about the project, a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) said, “The tender for selecting the architect and design consultant was floated and the shortlisted firms gave a presentation before the chief minister.”

He added some changes were suggested and a fresh presentation will be made incorporating them. After the architect is finalised, the construction agency will be chosen.

While the height of the statue would be 151-meter, the pedestal below will be 50-meter high, which means the total height will be 201-meter.

The idols of other deities don’t fare well as compared to this proposed statue.

The Paritala Anjaneya Temple in Andhra Pradesh has 41-meter tall statue of Lord Hanuman. Another statue which is coming up in Madapam is 53-meter high.

To boost tourism, the banks of the Sarayu river will also be developed. Notably, on September 25 the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam floated a tender asking interested firms to make a project on ‘Sarayu Riverfront development and construction of Shri Ram Statue at Ayodhya UP’. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 775 crore.

Till now, five firms have been shortlisted for the design work. These firms are from Kochi, Greater Noida, and Lucknow. On a related note, South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook will be the chief guest at Deepotsav event on Tuesday (November 6).

SOURCE: Yahoo