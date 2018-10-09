Second Agriculture College Arunachal at East Kameng, Announces Pema Khandu

NET Bureau

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the third Rama Krishna Mission School of the state at Lumdung in presence of MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, Home Minister Kumar Waii, assistant general secretary of RKM Swami Bodhasarananda including other dignitaries, stated an official release.

Khandu also announced to establish the second Agriculture College of the state at East Kameng district during his speech at the foundation laying ceremony. He further said that the two institutes will not only benefit East Kameng district but also the neighbouring districts.

Thanking the efforts put up by local MLA Mama Natung and contribution from the members of RKM for establishment of the school, he appealed all the MLAs of East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang district to contribute annually from their MLALAD for the development of the RKM School. He also made similar appeal to the local business community and contractors to part with their earning for the development of school.



Responding to the demands from RK Mission for the development of the school, the Chief Minister assured full support of the state government stating that RKMission have tremendous contribution towards development of human resource in the state. Responding to another memorandum from local MLA, Khandu assured his full support for all round development of the constituency.

The Chief Minister said the opening of RKM School and Agriculture College in the picturesque East Kameng district will not only uplift the education scenario but will boost tourism and economic activities. He therefore urged the locals to cooperate with the administration for its speedy establishment without creating hindrances on compensation issues particularly for the Agriculture college.

MoS Rijiju, Kumar Waii, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, Chairman of RKM Lumdung Hari Natung also spoke on the occasion. Also present were Advisor to CM Japu Deru, Thrizino MLA Kumsi Sidisow and others.