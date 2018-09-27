Second Anniversary of Surgical Strikes by Indian Army

Indian Armed Forces have always brought laurels to the Nation both in war and in peace. Indian Army conducted surgical strikes in 2016 aimed to dissuade inimical adversary from adopting the path of violence and to ensure an environment of peace for the Nation.

To showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of Armed Forces, ‘Parakram Parv’ is being observed by Spear Corps on Saturday from 10 a.m. onwards at various places in North Eastern States to commemorate the second anniversary of Surgical Strikes carried out by Indian Army in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in 2016. A number of events including showcasing of movies and photographs depicting valour and courage of the Armed Forces will be shown. Visitors will get the opportunity to see weapons and equipment used by Indian Army which will also be on display. The ‘Military Band’ will also be on display in select venues.

In Nagaland, this event is being conducted in Oriental College and Jotsoma College at Kohima, Shamatore College and Christian High School in Shamatore, Govt Higher Sec School, Namsa in Tizit, 40 AR Battalion Headquarters Auditorium in Tuensang, Govt College in Zunheboto, Manekshaw Auditorium at Rangapahar Military Cantt, Sainik School, Punglwa and also in Mon and Mokokchung town.

In Manipur, the event is scheduled at Tulihal airport and at Red Shield Auditorium in Leimakhong. In Tripura, the event is planned at Assam Rifles Public Schools at Agartala, Teliamura, Radhanagar, and Udaipur, Govt High School at Fatikroy and Kanchanpur and at Eklavya Model Residential School, Khowai.

In Mizoram, the event is being conducted at Loch Hall at 46 AR Battalion Headquarters in Aizawl and also at Sainik School, Chhingchhip and 10 AR Battalion location at Serchhip, whereas in Arunachal Pradesh, the event is planned at Itanagar and Tuting. Similarly, in Lower Assam, the event is planned at Jhankar Auditorium, Dinjan Military Cantt.