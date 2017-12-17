Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 17 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Second Draft of NRC to be Published as Per SC Order: Assam CM

Second Draft of NRC to be Published as Per SC Order: Assam CM
December 17
09:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said a second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be published following a Supreme Court order to include in it all genuine citizens of the state.

After the first publication of the draft NRC scheduled on December 31, there will be another publication of the draft containing the names of those who would not figure in the first publication.

“As per hon’ble Supreme Court’s order there will be another draft publication of the NRC and names of all genuine citizens will be included in it, the updation of which is exclusively supervised by the Supreme Court of India,” the Chief Minister said in a statement in Guwahati.

The NRC of 1951 is now being updated under the supervision of the Supreme Court to identify original residents of the state in order to check illegal migration.

The apex court on Friday ordered that claims of those citizens, whose names do not figure in the draft NRC for Assam to be published by December 31, would be scrutinised and included in the subsequent list, if found genuine.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to prepare an exhaustive and flawless NRC containing the names of all genuine Indian citizens. In view of the latest SC order, the perceived view that the missed out or left behind names of claimants have been deleted from the NRC becomes redundant, Sonowal added.

-PTI

Tags
Assam NRCNational Register of CitizensNRCsupreme court
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.