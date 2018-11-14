Second Swabhimanee Rally Flagged Off

NET Bureau

The second edition of Swabhimanee rally, christened as SWABHIMANEE SAATHI (Sikkim Women Amateur Bikers Highlighting Issues of Mass Awareness on Non-discrimination, Equity & Equality for Sikkim Against Addiction Towards Healthy India), was flagged off on Monday morning from Melli Gumpa senior secondary school.

The women bikers were flagged off by zilla adakshya Farwanti Tamang and Melli Dara-Pauying panchayat president Kusum Dhakal after paying tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Laxmi Prasad Deokota, a press release informs.

Hosted under the banner of SAATHI unit and legal literacy club of Melli Gumpa SSS and under the patronage of area MLA-cum-minister Tulsi Devi Rai, the rally team comprises of seven female bikers of ‘Pink Brigade of Motorcyclists of Sikkim’ accompanied by five male bikers as supporting staff members and a 10-member all-women team of SAATHI students and teachers of the school.

The SWABHIMANEE SAATHI rally aims to impact schools and reach out to the community stakeholders, generating awareness on substance abuse and related issues as well as women and child empowerment and related issues, the release mentions.

The rally also incorporates a ‘Relay of Love & Care’ programme as part of which gifts and edibles collected by the students of a school of a place shall be presented to the indoor patients in a hospital or residents of orphanage / destitute home or as such of a different place.

On day one of the 3-day rally, the team reached Melli Bazaar secondary school, Sumbuk SSS and Sadam SSS with awareness posters on SADA and COTPA as well as on POCSO. As part of the community outreach programme, the team reached out to paan shops, FL shops and bar owners at Melli Bazar, police personnel at Melli Bazar PS and check-post, and officials at Sumbuk BAC.

As part of the ‘Relay of love & care’ programme, the rally team offered biscuits and fruits contributed by students of Melli Gumpa SSS and Melli Bazar SS to the in-house patients at Melli PHC and residents of destitute homes/orphanages at Turuk. The rally team visited Char Dham in the evening before closing the day of activities.

The south district collector arranged accommodation and refreshment for the members of the rally team at Namchi for the day, the release mentions.

SOURCE: Sikkim Express

(Image Credit: Sikkim Express)