Secretary Tourism inspects ruined ‘D. Ering Resort’ at Maryom

Maksam Tayeng

To check out the actual ground condition of the damaged and ruined D. Ering Resort infrastructures which was constructed around a decade ago at Maryom, adjacent to D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in the right bank side of Siang river to facilitate wildlife tourism in the sanctuary, Secretary Tourism, Sadhana Deori visited the site on Saturday and expressed sadness over the wastage of government funds.

Secretary Tourism said that, the very location of the resort is unsuitable due to which the destruction must have occurred in the absence of any caretaker from both district tourism department and also from the executing agency, the Rural Work Department, Pasighat division. While assuring the Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Memorial WL Sanctuary which had shown interest to take over the ruined and damaged infrastructure, Deori said that, it will be better for the tourism department to hand over the damaged assets to the division of D. Ering WL Sanctuary which will have advantage to protect, renovate and manage the resort. “I will recommend the government to hand over the asset to the wildlife department otherwise the remaining assets including the fenced land will also be encroached later by the public”, added Deori while accepting the failure from tourism department in policy making.

The D. Ering Resort with a main building, ten cottages and concrete watch tower was constructed with a total estimated cost of around Rs. 1.76 Crores around and the project was said to be centrally sponsored during the time of the then union minister of state, tourism, Omak Apang. Though the project was said to be completed, DFO, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga said that the infrastructures was not actually completed, as there has no water supply facilities, power supply etc.

As per internal sources, the handing taking over of the asset was also not done between the executing agency, RWD and District Tourism due to which no one took care of the asset and the same was damaged by unruly people around the area. As per District Tourism officer, the furniture and crockery items of the resort were never handed over to the tourism department despite several reminders which indicates that the items were misused by the officials of executing agency, RWD.

However, with the initiative of D. Ering WL Sanctuary Pasighat Division to take over the resort and renovate it, the already ruined huge assets of the government is likely to see light of the day serving and facilitating tourism flow in the sanctuary and also the rural tourism in and around Berung, Sika Tode and Sika Bamin villages in East Siang District.