Section 144 Imposed In Guwahati on Friday

NET Bureau

After several massive rallies were carried out in Guwahati in opposition of the much-debated Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in east police district of Guwahati with immediate effect as informed by Ramandeep Kaur, DCP, East Police District, Guwahati.

The section 144 will cover areas under Dispur, Bhangagarh, Basistha, Hatigaon, Sonapur and Khetri police stations.

Notably, the 70 organisations including KMSS on Thursday staged protest by showing Gamocha in front of Janata Bhawan, while artists and common people took out a torchlight rally on Wednesday evening from Chandmari. Earlier on Wednesday KMSS also staged protest in Guwahati.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers a magistrate to prohibit an assembly of more than five people in an area, agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting slogans. According to sections 141-149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the maximum punishment for engaging in rioting is rigorous imprisonment for 3 years and/or fine.

Source: Pratidin Time