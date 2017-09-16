Security Alert Issued in Tripura Following Detention of Rohingyas

With the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Tripura government on Saturday issued alert after detention of four Rohingyas including minors on Khowai-Agartala road on Friday.

Police said, preliminary investigation revealed that the Rohingyas were fled from Myanmar to Bangladesh and on Friday morning they crossed Indo-Bangladesh border to entire in Khowai of West Tripura. Later, in the afternoon when they were travelling to Agartala by a hiring car dashed to a police vehicle on the road but there was no causality in either side.

Police detained four of them from the car and forwarded to court. The court sent them to judicial custody and minors were sent to Juvenile Home at Agartala.

According to the input of the detainees, police apprehended presence of some more Rohingyas in the state. The state home department meantime has received an advisory from MHA regarding strengthening of vigilant over Rohingyas.

The police sources said besides, stepping up vigilance along Indo-Bangladesh border by BSF, Assam Rifles has been asked to be extra vigilant in their domination along Tripura-Mizoram border in Kanchanpur and few other locations of West Tripura.

“Other security forces were also put on alert to foil any intrusion bid in the state,” officials stated adding that Assam Rifles authority has separately reviewed the situation of Mizoram-Myanmar border in the wake of Rohingya influx and has drawn action plan on Friday.

-UNI