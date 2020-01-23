Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 23 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Security beefed up for Republic Day celebration in Guwahati

Security beefed up for Republic Day celebration in Guwahati
January 23
09:34 2020
NET Bureau

Security measures have been beefed up in Guwahati along with other districts too in the State. Naka checking is underway in the run-up to the Republic Day celebration.

Like every other year, the Sate-level celebration of the day will be held at Khanapara Veterinary field in Guwahati. On Wednesday, Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, along with DC Kamrup (m) Biswajeet Pegu, ADGP (Law & order) GP Singh and Commissioner of Police, Guwahati MP Gupta took stock of the preparations for the Republic Day function at College field, Khanapara.

Forty CCTVs have been installed to make round-the-clock surveillance of the field and its nearby areas. There will be six separate gates for entrance VVIPs, VIPs and the general public.

Commissioner of Police MP Gupta said, “Preparations are going on, and nearing completion. We’ve deployed all our forces so that no untoward incident takes place and everything goes smoothly.” He added, “On that day there will be tight security checking on every entrance gate and public can only carry their keys, mobile phones and purse.”

Source: The Sentinel

