Fri, 17 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Security Concerns Hit Mobile Network Along Northeast Borders

Security Concerns Hit Mobile Network Along Northeast Borders
November 17
11:12 2017
The Indian government is yet to decide on improving the mobile networks along certain border areas of the northeastern states due to security reasons, a top BSNL official said on Thursday. “The BSNL has set up BTS (Base Transceiver Stations) along the international borders with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

But the Indian government is yet to decide on setting up BTS along the international borders of other northeastern states due to security reasons,” Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) Chief General Manager (NE Circle-1) K.K. Saxena told IANS. “Currently, the BSNL has been setting up BTS five kilometers away from the borders.

If the government asks us, we would set up the BTS close to the bordering areas to improve the mobile services along the borders. “Saxena said the BSNL is the third major player among all the telephone service providers operating in the northeastern states. “The BSNL has launched many customer-friendly schemes to further expand its base among the people,” he added.

Another senior BSNL official said the state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) would provide technical support to the BSNL to further improve connectivity in the far-flung areas of the mountainous northeastern states. The PGCIL has extensive underground cable network in northeast India and the BSNL will use this network to link the state capitals and other important towns of the mountainous region.

