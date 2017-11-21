Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 21 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Security Cover of Manipur Congress MLAs Slashed

Security Cover of Manipur Congress MLAs Slashed
November 21
11:58 2017
The security cover of 16 Congress legislators in Manipur has been slashed to seven personnel each, from the earlier count of 15, with effect from Monday, a police officer said.

L.M. Khaute, Director General of Police, said the security personnel withdrawn from the MLAs would be used for the overall security arrangement during the two-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind starting Tuesday.

“Security has been tightened in view of the general strike called by six major insurgent outfits to sabotage the official functions during the President’s visit.”

However, the Congress MLAs are not amused since threat perception is formidable in this insurgency-afflicted state.

State Congress President T.N. Haokip told IANS that it is “discriminatory” and asked why was the security cover of the ruling party legislators not touched.

All MLAs, MPs and other elected members get armed guards in Manipur. In the past, some Chief Ministers, ministers and MLAs have been ambushed and casualties reported.

In some instances, the armed guards have been overpowered and disarmed by the insurgents.

-IANS

Manipur CongressManipur Congress MLAs
