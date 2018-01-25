Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 26 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Security Forces Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Arunachal

Security Forces Apprehend NSCN-IM Cadre in Arunachal
January 25
18:05 2018
Security forces have apprehended a cadre of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction from Changland district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Based on specific security intelligence, the personnel of Assam Rifles in an operation arrested Kuhang Songthing, a self-styled ‘Rajapio’ of the outfit, from Longpha village in the district, Kohima based Defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Konwer informed on Friday.

The cadre was trying to terrorise and extort money from the villagers. A single bore rifle, ledger containing extortion details, extortion slips and other incriminating documents were recovered from his possession.

On interrogation he admitted of engaging in collecting extortion money in the area on behalf of the outfit, the spokesman said.

-PTI

